England increase lead over West Indies to 258 runs at tea on day three

England increased their lead over the West Indies to a substantial 258 runs as an unbeaten first-wicket partnership took them to 86-0 in their second innings at tea on the third day of the third and final Test on Sunday.

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley built a steady partnership in the afternoon session but are expected to try to increase the run rate after tea as England seek to build a large lead before putting the touring side into bat again at Old Trafford.

With the prospect of Monday’s play being curtailed by rain, England will want to leave enough time to bowl the West Indies out again and win the series 2-1.

Burns was 38 not out and Sibley, who failed to score in the first innings, was unbeaten on 40.