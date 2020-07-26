Cricket

England increase lead over West Indies to 258 runs at tea on day three

26 July 2020 - 17:07 By Reuters
A general view shows the third day of the third Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England on July 26, 2020.
Image: Michael Steele / POOL / AFP

England increased their lead over the West Indies to a substantial 258 runs as an unbeaten first-wicket partnership took them to 86-0 in their second innings at tea on the third day of the third and final Test on Sunday.

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley built a steady partnership in the afternoon session but are expected to try to increase the run rate after tea as England seek to build a large lead before putting the touring side into bat again at Old Trafford.

With the prospect of Monday’s play being curtailed by rain, England will want to leave enough time to bowl the West Indies out again and win the series 2-1.

Burns was 38 not out and Sibley, who failed to score in the first innings, was unbeaten on 40.

England began their second innings just before lunch after Stuart Broad continued his dominant role in the Test by grabbing four quick wickets in the morning to dismiss the West Indies for 197.

Broad ended with 6-31 in 14 overs, mopping up the tail to give England a 172-run first-innings lead.

But it took a frustrating 54 minutes for England to make a breakthrough on Sunday after the West Indies had resumed on 137-6, facing the possibility of being asked to bat again.

Captain Jason Holder led the fightback as he scored an important 46 runs to help his side avoid the follow-on.

He and Shane Dowrich added 41 runs to the overnight total before the Windies skipper was trapped lbw by Broad.

The 34-year-old Broad trapped Rakheem Cornwall for 10, Kemar Roach followed three balls later and Dowrich was the last to fall for 37.

Dowrich was hit by a ball in the face while keeping wicket in the afternoon and had to leave the field for treatment.

The Wisden Trophy series is level at 1-1 after West Indies won by four wickets at Southampton before England secured a 113-run victory at Old Trafford. 

