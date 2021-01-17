Cricket

I'm no dud with the bat, says unlikely India batting hero Thakur

17 January 2021 - 12:50 By Reuters
Shardul Thakur celebrates his half century during day three of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, on January 17, 2021.
Shardul Thakur celebrates his half century during day three of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, on January 17, 2021.
Image: AAP Image/Darren England via REUTERS

Regular captain Virat Kohli led the tributes to Shardul Thakur's brave batting in the Brisbane decider but the number eight batsman was underwhelmed by his praise as he never considered himself a dud with the bat.

Thakur, playing his second test, emerged as India's unlikely batting hero, top-scoring with a counter-attacking 67 to deny Australia a substantial first-innings lead.

Debutant Washington Sundar was his partner in a 123-run seventh-wicket stand as both made their maiden test fifties in the fourth and final game of the series on Sunday.

They were not even part of India's original squad but were shoehorned into the team following injuries to frontline bowlers.

"Outstanding application and belief by @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard. This is what test cricket is all about," Kohli, who returned home after the opening test to attend the birth of his daughter, said on Twitter.

Thakur, who claimed three wickets in Australia's first innings, said he did not want to waste an opportunity to impress with the bat.

"I do believe I have some batting talent," the seamer said in a video conference.

"I do work on my batting in the nets. We wait for these moments, these opportunities, to contribute with the bat."

Thakur brought up his fifty by hitting spinner Nathan Lyon for six and India, reeling at 186-6, were past the 300-mark when Pat Cummins pegged back his off-stump.

"We were not even looking at the scoreboard. The idea was to spend some time there," Thakur said.

"We knew that their bowlers were tiring out a bit, so if we could hang in for one more hour we could be on top."

The 29-year-old said they patiently waited to punish loose balls.

"If one of us lost focus or played a rash stroke, we'd immediately communicate with each other and say 'Let's go back to normal and do our basics'," he said. 

MORE:

SA's cricket women to re-emerge in Durban

After almost a year of no activity, Cricket SA (CSA) senior women's national team will finally return to international action when they take on ...
Sport
13 hours ago

How Devine! Sophie dots in fastest century in women’s T20 as Blaze douses Sparks

The New Zealand cricket captain made 100 in 36 balls to knock West Indian Deandra Dottin off her perch
Sport
2 days ago

Boucher bats for ‘mate’ Kallis: ‘I will try get him back in the Proteas’

Proteas team director Mark Boucher has described losing his friend and batting consultant Jacques Kallis as “a bitter pill to swallow” and said he ...
Sport
2 days ago

Pakistan overhaul test squad for South Africa series

Pakistan named nine uncapped players on Friday in a major overhaul of their test squad before a two-test home series against South Africa following a ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Proteas arrive in Karachi for historic tour of Pakistan

The Proteas have arrived in Pakistan for their historic two-Test, three-T20 series there.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Brighton hail Percy Tau's ‘impressive’ league debut against Manchester City Soccer
  2. Laffor thanks Malesela‚ Mpengesi for convincing him to choose Chippa United Soccer
  3. Three big positives please Zinnbauer as Pirates take aim at Leopards Soccer
  4. WATCH | Proteas arrive in Karachi for historic tour of Pakistan Cricket
  5. TTM already haunt PSL with bad publicity Sport

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?
X