Cricket

England beat India by 227 runs in Chennai, lead series 1-0

09 February 2021 - 11:57 By Reuters
England veteran bowler James Anderson was devastating as he got the ball to reverse swing in Chennai.
Image: International Cricket Council/Twitter

England crushed India by 227 runs in the opening test at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.

The hosts, set a daunting 420-run victory target, were bowled out for 192 in the second session of the final day, captain Virat Kohli topscoring with a fighting 72.

Opener Shubman Gill scored an elegant 50 but India struggled against James Anderson's (3-17) reverse-swing mastery, while left-arm spinner Jack Leach (4-76) ran through the lower order.

This was England's sixth successive victory in an away test, including triumphs in South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Chennai also hosts the second test, which starts on Saturday. 

