Zimbabwe’s Langton Rusere becomes first black African umpire to stand in a Test match

Zimbabwe cricket umpire Langton Rusere has made history by becoming the first black African to stand in a Test match.

The 35-year-old is one of the on-field umpires for the five-day game between Zimbabwe and Pakistan that began on Thursday at Harare Sports Club. Rusere will be standing in this Test with South African umpire Marais Erasmus.

Rusere’s first international match was a Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club on July 19‚ 2015.

Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement Rusere “has not looked back since he stood in his first international match”.