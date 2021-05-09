Cricket

New Zealand cricketers Boult, Neesham arrive in Auckland after IPL's suspension

09 May 2021 - 14:32 By Reuters
The IPL was postponed indefinetely due to the dire Covid-19 situation in India.
The IPL was postponed indefinetely due to the dire Covid-19 situation in India.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

New Zealand players including Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham were among a first group to return to the country from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday after the series was abruptly suspended, the Herald reported.

International cricketers who were part of the IPL started heading back home on Wednesday after the lucrative Twenty20 competition was called off on Tuesday over the coronavirus crisis in India.

Boult and Neesham were joined on a charter flight to Auckland by their Mumbai Indians team mate Adam Milne plus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) duo of Finn Allen and Scott Kuggeleijn, the report said.

RCB's Director of Cricket Operation Mike Hesson was also part of the group along with James Pamment and Shane Bond who have coaching and management roles in the IPL.

The group arrived in Auckland via Tokyo.

A second flight carrying bowler Lockie Ferguson, coaches Brendon McCullum, Stephen Fleming and Kyle Mills, commentators Simon Doull and Scott Styris and umpire Chris Gaffaney will arrive later on Sunday, the report added.

New Zealand Cricket said on Saturday batsman Tim Seifert will remain in India after testing positive for Covid-19 but skipper Kane Williamson and four others have been moved to the Maldives pending their departure for England.

Mumbai Indians said on Twitter later on Sunday that all of their foreign contingent, apart from the New Zealand cohort, had also reached their respective destinations after leaving from New Delhi.

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard arrived in Trinidad, while South Africa's Quinton de Kock and Marco Jansen landed in Johannesburg.

Australian duo Nathan Coulter-Nile and Chris Lynn arrived in the Maldives. Australia has banned travellers from India, even its own citizens, until May 15. 

MORE:

Ntsebeza says there'll be compensation for victims of discrimination in cricket, if needs be

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced in July last year that its newly established transformation project will include the formation of a restoration ...
Sport
2 days ago

Smith on Proteas’ relationship status with a return for AB: It’s complicated

The AB de Villiers discussion rages on and director of cricket at Cricket SA Graeme Smith has admitted his return to the Proteas set-up is not going ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas coach Mark Boucher's regime to come under more scrutiny in the coming months

Under-fire Proteas coach Mark Boucher's regime is expected to come under closer scrutiny as Cricket South Africa focuses more on success on the pitch ...
Sport
3 days ago

Smith confirms plans for the Proteas to honour tour to the West Indies next month

Cricket South Africa's director of cricket‚ Graeme Smith‚ says plans are at an advanced stage to ensure that the Proteas honour their tour to the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Blast from the past: Wanderers continues to be a happy hunting ground for SA

Today in SA sports history: May 7
Sport
2 days ago

We'll give people a chance to respond, says Cricket SA's transformation ombudsman Ntsebeza

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA's) transformation ombudsman, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, has given assurances that  those who are alleged to have ...
Sport
4 days ago

Cricket SA in bid to ensure the safe return of South Africans in India in the midst of mounting health crisis

Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials are working closely with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises in a bid to ensure the safe and expedited ...
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns captain Kekana: ‘I’m happy for the younger Pitso, Riva and Lebo’ Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy on Bafana: ‘All I can say to Broos is good luck and all the best’ Soccer
  3. Smith on Proteas’ relationship status with a return for AB: It’s complicated Cricket
  4. Chiefs ‘aware of’ and ‘will discuss’ Twitter posts trending on ... Soccer
  5. McCarthy unlikely to be named new Bafana coach after ‘ridiculous’ demands — ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X