Former sports minister Ngconde Balfour has added his voice to the fierce denunciation of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board's controversial decision to pull the plug on its transformation project on the eve of the start of the public hearings.

The public hearings of the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) project‚ which is dubbed the TRC of cricket‚ were scheduled to start on Monday morning‚ but the interim board announced the postponement of the hearings in a late night media statement on Sunday‚ drawing wide condemnation.

The interim board said in the statement that it is still committed to the project and is engaging with the transformation ombudsman’s office regarding the proposed public hearings‚ process and related legalities around the hearings.

More than 50 submissions were registered with the office of the CSA transformation ombudsman office headed by advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza.

The submissions are predominantly from players‚ coaches‚ administrators and stakeholders – past and present – who feel they or others were denied opportunities to prosper due to racial discrimination.

Balfour‚ who served his full term from 1999 to 2004 and stayed on the cabinet until 2009‚ lamented the state CSA and cricket in general finds itself in.

“It pains me to see what is going on with sport‚ especially for some of us who came through the ranks of sport in democratic processes‚” said the 66-year-old Balfour.

The former minister said he agrees with those who charge incumbent sports minister Nathi Mthethwa of political interference due to the way he handled CSA's affairs.

“I respect the office of the minister of sport [Mthethwa]‚ because I have been there.

“But I have never in my life taken a decision that will harm sport on the field‚ be it soccer‚ rugby‚ netball‚ gymnastics and all sporting codes‚” said Balfour of the decision made by the minister's interim board.

“Respect the democratic nature and the democratic values of sports.

“I have no animosity towards anybody. I am retired now and I don’t have time for that. It makes me cry to see cricket go through this turmoil.”