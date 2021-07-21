Cricket

England sweat to 2-1 T20 series win over Pakistan

21 July 2021 - 08:48 By Reuters
Image: @englandcricket/Twitter

England beat Pakistan by three wickets, and with two balls to spare, in a thrilling third T20 international at Old Trafford on Tuesday to win the series 2-1.

Pakistan, who won the toss and opted to bat in front of a noisy 20,000-strong crowd on a dry wicket, had set England a target of 155 in Manchester with opener Mohammad Rizwan top scoring with 76 not out.

England were cruising half way through their innings but the loss of Jason Roy, caught by Fakhar Zaman on 64, at the halfway point left the hosts sweating in a breathless finish as the Pakistan spinners went to work.

The white-ball match was the last home T20 for Eoin Morgan's England side before the Cricket World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October. 

