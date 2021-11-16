England leg-spinner Adil Rashid backs up Azeem Rafiq over racism allegation

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid on Monday became the third player to say he heard Michael Vaughan question the number of players of Asian heritage turning out for Yorkshire in 2009, an allegation the former England captain has denied.

The BBC dropped Vaughan from a radio show earlier this month after he was named in a report looking into allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire made by former player Azeem Rafiq.

The racism row has stunned English cricket.

It has cost Yorkshire the right to host England internationals and has also sucked in Yorkshire player and current England captain Joe Root.