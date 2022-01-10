Proteas test captain Elgar ready for 'massive' test against India at Newlands

SA's captain Dean Elgar says the third and final test against India at Newlands on Tuesday is his team's biggest match in 15 years as they look to win a series against the number one side in the world and provide confidence to a new group of players.

India won the first test by 113 runs in Centurion, before the home side bounced back with a seven wicket win in the second in Johannesburg, boosted by skipper Elgar's unbeaten 96 in the second innings as they chased down an unlikely 240 to win.

For a Proteas team that has lost a number of experienced players in recent years and slipped to number six in the ICC Test Rankings, victory in Cape Town could be a turning point, according to Elgar.