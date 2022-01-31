One big Downer: How can I be prosecuted by an accused? asks Zuma

Judge to deliberate on Dali Mpofu’s argument that prosecutor’s participation in arms deal trial is ‘stranger than fiction’

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team says criminal charges he laid against lead advocate Billy Downer regarding the leak of his medical reports to a journalist were under investigation by the National Prosecuting Authority “as one would expect”.



Zuma laid a criminal complaint in October last year against Downer alleging he and other NPA officials had interfered in his prosecution...