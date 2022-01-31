News

One big Downer: How can I be prosecuted by an accused? asks Zuma

Judge to deliberate on Dali Mpofu’s argument that prosecutor’s participation in arms deal trial is ‘stranger than fiction’

31 January 2022 - 19:09 By TANIA BROUGHTON

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team says criminal charges he laid against lead advocate Billy Downer regarding the leak of his medical reports to a journalist were under investigation by the National Prosecuting Authority “as one would expect”.

Zuma laid a criminal complaint in October last year against Downer alleging he and other NPA officials had interfered in his prosecution...

