One big Downer: How can I be prosecuted by an accused? asks Zuma
Judge to deliberate on Dali Mpofu’s argument that prosecutor’s participation in arms deal trial is ‘stranger than fiction’
31 January 2022 - 19:09
Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team says criminal charges he laid against lead advocate Billy Downer regarding the leak of his medical reports to a journalist were under investigation by the National Prosecuting Authority “as one would expect”.
Zuma laid a criminal complaint in October last year against Downer alleging he and other NPA officials had interfered in his prosecution...
