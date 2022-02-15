Cricket SA announces blockbuster tour of England for women’s team

The Momentum Proteas will travel to England in June and July for a blockbuster tour consisting of a single four-day Test match, three ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals.

The two sides, who haven’t played each other in any format since 2018, will face off from June 27 to July 25 across seven cities.

The four-day Test match will be held at the County Ground in Taunton, the same venue where the two nations played the second of two Tests in August 2003.

This will be SA’s first Test contest since taking on India in 2014, with the Proteas having taken part in five Women’s Test matches after the turn of the millennium against opponents England, Netherlands (2007) and India (2002, 2014).

In the limited-overs leg of the tour, Hilton Moreeng’s stars will be excited to overturn their fortunes from the 2018 tour, when the team went down two games to one in the 50-over encounters before finishing third behind New Zealand and England in a Twenty20 Tri-Series.

The Twenty20s will be crucial for both countries as they fine tune their readiness ahead of a historic appearance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games hosted in Birmingham, with the pair also set to meet in Group B.

CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith said it is exciting times for the SA senior women's national cricket team.

“The exciting times keep rolling on and this tour against old foes England won’t be any different with the team looking to go from strength to strength in world cricket,” said Smith.

“As the squad step up their preparations for the World Cup in New Zealand and on the back of an enthralling home series against the West Indies, it was important to secure more formidable fixtures for the side as they seek to continue performing at their highest level.

“The scheduled Test match, which is something most cricket fans want to see more of, is the cherry on top of what will be a pivotal tour in the build-up to the Commonwealth Games. Huge thanks to Clare Connor and the England and Wales Cricket Board for helping arrange what promises to be a remarkable tour."

SA will begin their momentous Commonwealth journey with an opening fixture against the White Ferns of New Zealand on July 30.

Momentum Proteas Tour to England Itinerary:

Only Test –

June 27– June 30 @ 11am local time – Once-off Test – England vs SA (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

One-day international series –

ay, 11 July 11 @ 2pm local time – 1st ODI – England vs SA (The County Ground, Northampton)

July 15 @ 2pm local time – 2nd ODI – England vs SA (Bristol County Ground, Bristol)

July 18 @ 2pm local time – 3rd ODI – England vs SA (The Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester)

T20 Series –

July 21 @ 7pm local time – 1st T20 – England vs SA (The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

, 23 July 23 @ 2.30pm local time – 2nd T20 – England vs SA (Blackfinch New Road, Worcester)

July 25 @ 6.30pm local time – 3rd T20 – England vs SA (The Incora County Ground, Derby)