Bangladesh stun Proteas in the first ODI at SuperSport Park

Bangladesh pulled off a stunning 38-run victory over SA in the first of three ODIs that was played in front of a lively crowd at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday night.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bowl and the Tigers put together a competitive total of 314 where Shakib Al Hasan top scored with 77 and was followed by fifties from Liton Das and Yasir Ali.

Set a target of 315 for victory, SA were bowled out for 276 after 48.5 overs as Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in this series that moves to the Wanderers in the Pink ODI on Sunday.

Bangladesh crossed the 300-run mark largely due to the partnerships of Tamim Iqbal and Das (95 off 130) and Al Hasan and Ali which produced 115 off 82 during the middle overs.

The other notable scorers for Bangladesh were Tamim Iqbal (41) and Mahmudullah (25) as they took the fight to the SA bowling attack of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj.

With ball in hand, Jansen and Maharaj ended with two wickets each from their shifts while Ngidi, Rabada and Phehlukwayo ended with one scalp apiece.

SA’s chase started on shaky ground after they lost top order batsmen Janneman Malan (4), Kyle Verreynne (21) and struggling Aiden Markram inside ten overs.

The first was Malan who was caught behind by Mushfiqur Rahim off the bowling of Shoriful Islam and he was soon followed by Verreynne a few overs later who was trapped in front by Taskin Ahmed.

The wicket of Verreynne sparked life into the work of Ahmed as he returned three balls later to account for Markram who was caught by Mehidy Hasan at backward point.

After the early loss of Malan, Verreynne and Markram, Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen went about the rebuilding mission and they put together a fighting partnership of 85 off 107.

They rescued SA from a disappointing 36/3 after nine overs and when Bavuma was caught by Rahim from the bowling of Islam, the Proteas were on 121/4 after 27 overs.

The next wicket for SA came in the 38th over when Van der Dussen (86) was caught by Yasir Ali at deep square from the bowling of Ahmed and they continued to tumble with Phehlukwayo (2) and Jansen (2) following later.

In the closing stages, Rabada (1) and Maharaj (23) followed as Bangladesh clinched this memorable victory.

The destroyer in chief for Bangladesh with the ball was Mehidy Miraz with four wickets and he was followed by Taskin Ahmed with three and Shoriful Islam with two and Mahmudullah with one.