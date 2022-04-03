×

Cricket

Bangladesh fight back with four wickets in second session

03 April 2022 - 15:37
Bangladesh players celebrate with bowler Shadman Islam after the dismissal of South Africa's Kyle Verreynne.
Image: MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images

Bangladesh claimed four wickets in the second session as they tried to derail SA from opening up an imposing second innings lead in this Test match dominated by inconsistent umpiring and some good catches.

When the two teams departed to lunch at Kingsmead, the Proteas were sitting on 157/5 with Ryan Rickelton fighting along on 18 and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder having scored 6.

Rickelton and Mulder will resume after the break with SA boasting a lead of 226 runs and their mission will be to stay on the crease for as long as possible in the final session.

SA, who only scored 52 runs in 28 overs in the second session, will be looking to take their lead to over 300 runs from where they will start contemplating a declaration.

Elgar scores second half-century of the match in action-packed first session

Proteas captain Dean Elgar scored his 21st Test half-century in the first session of the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead Stadium on Sunday.
Sport
2 hours ago

Dean Elgar was the first batter to depart after lunch for a well-constructed 64 after he was trapped in front by Taskin Ahmed with the home side leading by 186 runs.

Then Mehidy Hasan accounted for Keagan Petersen (36) and Kyle Verreynne (6) while Ebadot Hossain claimed his second of the day with the wicket of Temba Bavuma (4).

Adrian Holdstock and Marais Erasmus continued to grab the limelight because some of their decisions were overturned and this sparked debate on the usage of neutral umpires for Test matches.

There were also two stupendous catches by Yasir Ali to remove Bavuma and Shadman Islam to dismiss Verreynne while the other talking point was Taskin continuing to bowl despite a shoulder problem.

Full scoreboard here

