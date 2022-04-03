Proteas in control of first Test after flurry of wickets in final session
SA claimed three crucial Bangladesh wickets in the closing stages on day four to put themselves in a favourable position to win the first Test match at Kingsmead Stadium.
Simon Harmer, who claimed a fifer on his return to Test cricket, made the early breakthrough when Keegan Petersen showed alertness and good hands to catch Shadman Islam’s nick at first slip.
Harmer was joined among the second innings wickets by spin partner Keshav Maharaj a few overs later who bowled the dangerous Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who scored a delightful century in the first innings, for 4.
Maharaj, pumped up from his first wicket of the match, removed Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque four balls later without scoring as the visitors sank into serious trouble with a deficit of 266 runs.
When umpires called stumps just after 5pm, SA were in control and Bangladesh stuttering on 11/3 and a deficit of 263 runs after the demise top order batters Shadman, Mahmudul and Mominul.
With seven wickets remaining, which include four bowlers, Bangladesh are going to struggle to get back in this match considering that the pitch showed will be difficult for batting on day five.
Maharaj and Harmer will be supported by fast bowlers Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier and Wiaan Mulder on the final day, as SA look to wrap up the match and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Bangladesh will resume on Monday with Najmul Hossain Shanto (5) and the vastly experienced Mushfiqur Rahim (0).
Before Bangladesh went in for their second innings, the Proteas were bowled out for 204 and a lead of 273 where their batting left a lot to be desired with Dean Elgar (64), Ryan Rickelton (39) and Petersen (36) as their highest scorers.
In the process, Elgar scored his scored his 21st Test half century as he continued to lead from the front with good performances with bat in hand.
The other area where SA will be looking to improve is their running between wickets as Harmer was run out by substitute fielder Nurul Hasan. Williams was run out by a combination of Shadman Islam and Liton Das.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain were the main destroyers for Bangladesh with ball in hand as they returned with three wickets apiece.
The other major talking point of the match was the discussion about umpires Adrian Holdstock and Marais Erasmus who continued to grab the limelight because some of their decisions were overturned.
Eyes will continue to be the officials, who have sparked debate on whether it is a good idea to have home umpires.
Other people who are not going to avoid scrutiny are Harmer and Maharaj who will be expected to rip through the Bangladesh middle and lower order to spur SA to an important victory.