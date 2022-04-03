Proteas in control of first Test after flurry of wickets in final session

SA claimed three crucial Bangladesh wickets in the closing stages on day four to put themselves in a favourable position to win the first Test match at Kingsmead Stadium.

Simon Harmer, who claimed a fifer on his return to Test cricket, made the early breakthrough when Keegan Petersen showed alertness and good hands to catch Shadman Islam’s nick at first slip.

Harmer was joined among the second innings wickets by spin partner Keshav Maharaj a few overs later who bowled the dangerous Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who scored a delightful century in the first innings, for 4.

Maharaj, pumped up from his first wicket of the match, removed Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque four balls later without scoring as the visitors sank into serious trouble with a deficit of 266 runs.

When umpires called stumps just after 5pm, SA were in control and Bangladesh stuttering on 11/3 and a deficit of 263 runs after the demise top order batters Shadman, Mahmudul and Mominul.

With seven wickets remaining, which include four bowlers, Bangladesh are going to struggle to get back in this match considering that the pitch showed will be difficult for batting on day five.

Maharaj and Harmer will be supported by fast bowlers Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier and Wiaan Mulder on the final day, as SA look to wrap up the match and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Bangladesh will resume on Monday with Najmul Hossain Shanto (5) and the vastly experienced Mushfiqur Rahim (0).