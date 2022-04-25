Arbitrators clear Graeme Smith of racism allegations

Graeme Smith has been cleared of racism allegations, his former employer Cricket SA (CSA) has confirmed.

Smith, the former captain who served as director of cricket from December 2019 and left at the end of March 2022 after his contract was not renewed by CSA, stood accused of racial prejudice against black former players and leadership figures in the body.

The allegations came from testimonies from CSA’s Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) process last year.

The SJN report, among other things, found that Smith, the longest-serving captain in Test cricket, racially discriminated against former player Thami Tsolekile during their playing days between 2012 and 2014.

The SJN, chaired by Dumisa Ntsebeza SC, said its findings were “tentative” and called on CSA to investigate further.