Bavuma is our leader and I back him 100%: coach Boucher on Proteas white-ball captain
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Outgoing Proteas coach Mark Boucher has thrown his weight behind "our leader" Temba Bavuma to steer the team in the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.
The 32-year-old top-order batter was in the eye of the storm this week after he went unsold at the SA20 auction, a development that left him "disappointed" and sparked outrage in certain quarters.
“Unfortunately I wasn’t involved in that auction or coaching in any one of those teams,” said Boucher before the Proteas departed for India on Friday, where they are scheduled to play a T20 and ODI series that starts on Wednesday and ends on October 11.
“One thing I can say is that leagues come and go. I [fully understand] and respect this new league in South African cricket. I think it is needed, but let’s separate the national team from league.
‘I don’t think it’s about entitlement’: Bavuma ‘let down’ by SA20 snub
“Temba Bavuma is our leader and I back him 100%. There is a lot of talk on social media and I don’t really care to be honest. He is our leader and we back him in this team like you can’t believe.”
Boucher said this was evident when they reconvened earlier this week.
“The guys were there last night (Wednesday) and I could just see the energy around him because they understand the situation that he is going through.
“The bottom line is that we are on a journey and we have been on this journey for the last two years, and he has been a massive part of this journey and we back him.
‘It's brutal out there’: Lance Klusener on Bavuma and Phehlukwayo not being bought at SA20 auction
“What happens in leagues, auctions and stuff, you can’t control that. Unfortunately it is what it is. Going into a massive tournament like the World Cup, he will be a massive part of our team.”
In a different matter, Meanwhile Boucher said his departure from the team after the World Cup will not have a negative impact on the team.
“I am 100% committed to the players and to the Proteas going into a World Cup, it is a massive World Cup for us and I am really looking forward to it, and I know players are looking forward to it.
“If you look at our squad, it is a very strong squad. You can’t guarantee a World Cup win, but I think we have the players to push for a great outcome.
“My decision from a personal perspective is not going to hamper these guys at all. I will continue to give everything that I have to try to get the best outcome in a World Cup.”
