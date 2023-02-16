Cricket

‘Every player has to give 150% against Australia’: Proteas Women star Kapp

16 February 2023 - 15:32 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Marizanne Kapp of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Georgia Plimmer of New Zealand during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at Boland Park on February 13, 2023.
Marizanne Kapp of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Georgia Plimmer of New Zealand during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at Boland Park on February 13, 2023.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

While the Proteas Women showed improvement in their previous T20 World Cup match, they will need to take it up a notch against world-class Australia on Saturday.

The Proteas face off against the defending champions at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on the back of an encouraging victory over New Zealand on Monday.

The South Africans needed that win against the White Ferns to get their World Cup campaign back on track after a flimsy start where they lost to Sri Lanka in their opening clash.

That defeat left coach Hilton Moreen’s team in a difficult position in the battle for a spot in the next round. The Aussies are likely to be tougher than the previous two opponents South Africa have faced so far.

Australia’s top players, including captain Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner, appear to be in excellent form.

Before their third match against Sri Lanka on Thursday night, Lanning and her troops made light work of the White Ferns and Bangladesh.

Proteas star Marizanne Kapp understands the magnitude of the challenge ahead of them.

“It’s an extremely important game for us,” Kapp said.

“Unfortunately we slipped up in that first game against Sri Lanka, which we are disappointed about, but now we know what we have to do.

Tryon stars as SA win crucial World Cup tie against New Zealand

Chloe Tryon justifiably earned the affection of the Boland Park crowd with one of the great all-rounder performances by a Proteas player at a World ...
Sport
2 days ago

“It’s always tough playing against Australia and this is no different. They are playing three matches here [in Gqeberha] and our first one here will be against them — we know it will be tough.

“I think if we keep believing and every player who walks onto that field gives 150% we can’t ask for anything more.

“The biggest thing for us is partnerships within our game, whether that is bowling or batting, that is the thing we have been lacking, especially when it comes to the batting department.

“The previous game was by no means our best game but we seem to improve as we go along, it’s most important that we keep improving.”

Saturday’s match starts at 7pm.

MORE:

India happy to see youngsters shine as World Cup enters crucial stage

Harmanpreet Kaur used India’s World Cup match against the West Indies on Wednesday to give herself a glorified net session.
Sport
3 hours ago

Mondli Khumalo, who was in a coma after UK attack, collapses on return to cricket

Young cricketer says he is surprised to have fallen ill because he bowled and batted during training matches without any issues.
Sport
3 days ago

Mondli Khumalo to undergo tests after collapse

The KwaZulu-Natal Inland Cricket Union will send youngster Mondli Khumalo for further neurological tests as they seek professional medical advice on ...
Sport
2 days ago

India's aggression overwhelms West Indies at Newlands

There are three teams who have set themselves apart at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, with India joining Australia and England, by flexing their ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Lanning miss out on half-century but guides Australia to victory over Bangladesh

Australia captain Meg Lanning narrowly missed out on a half-century but easily carried her side to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nonkululeko Mlaba sets the tone as Proteas Women bounce back

Nonkululeko Mlaba: social media lover — check; stylist — check; tone-setter — err, check?
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ten Hag's 'signing of the season': Man U fans melt down about Benni's work with ... Soccer
  2. 'I am absolutely heartbroken': Man United coach Benni McCarthy pays tribute to ... Soccer
  3. ‘Coach Ramović, please sit down’: Pitso spars with Galaxy boss over ‘Vila’ Soccer
  4. Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup last 16 Soccer
  5. PODCAST | My mum said ‘Thabang why didn’t you tell me you left Pirates?’: Monare Soccer

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage