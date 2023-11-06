Cricket

Proteas were outskilled, says coach Walter

06 November 2023 - 08:16 By Stuart Hess at Eden Gardens
Proteas coach Rob Walter and captain Temba Bavuma during a net session on October 6 2023 in Delhi, India.
Image: Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

“The scoreboard will tell you everything you need to know,” said Proteas coach Rob Walter. That scoreboard made for depressing reading for South African supporters and players. 

It showed the concession of 26 extras — 22 of them wides — that India had hit 35 fours and five sixes, many off dreadfully delivered balls and overs.

It also showed a South African batting unit that failed to come to terms with India’s ferocious bowling, with Marco Jansen’s 14 the highest score in a total that matched South Africa’s second lowest in ODIs. 

This was a cricket massacre, a defeat by 243 runs — South Africa’s worst — and a performance that certainly didn’t indicate this was the second placed team in the tournament facing the top one.

“We got out-skilled on the day,” said Walter.

“If you walk into (the SA) change room now, you will find a group of guys highly disappointed that they weren’t able to pay tribute to what was an awesome occasion. It was a great opportunity for us to showcase our skills.

“We have played so well throughout this World Cup and we wanted nothing more than for this to be a great contest,” said Walter.

The difference in execution between the two teams was stark, quite clearly with the ball, but also with the bat, where India were more assertive, albeit against far inferior bowling.

They notched up 326/5 with Virat Kohli, scoring his 49th ODI century, equalling the mark of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

He was the main feature in a build-up that was further hyped by the fact that the match featured the top two teams. But the outcome showed the gulf to be vast. 

Though officially the crowd numbered 58,000, it felt like a lot more when Kohli reached his hundred, with the roof all but blown off its supports by the roar that greeted him reaching the milestone.

While the South African players had mentioned throughout the days preceding it that they would treat this as another match, certainly in the first 10 overs it didn’t feel that way.

Marco Jansen, so impressive throughout the tournament, conceded eight wides in his opening over on what was a very bad day for the 23-year-old, who leaked 94 runs in total. 

“We spoke this week about being excited by the occasion. It’s not often you get to play at a full Eden Gardens in a World Cup. In the lead-up to the game and even before (the start) I didn’t get a sense of the guys being nervous or overawed by the occasion,” said Walter.

“Today Marco had an off day. He’s a young guy playing in a World Cup. He’s played seven excellent games up to this point. He didn’t have a great start today and he can as easily bowl very well the next time we get them, if we are able to,” said Walter. 

“Fortunately for us today wasn’t a must-win fixture.”

That will be next Thursday, most likely back at this ground, for their semifinal. They have Afghanistan next in Ahmedabad on Friday, which will be an opportunity to shake the horrible performance out of their systems. 

“They are a hell of a team. They are very balanced and highly skilled,” Walter said of India.

“They have won every game well. India were far superior today, there’s no two ways about that. But in this tournament we have been far superior to other teams that on a piece of paper looked evenly matched or even superior to us. Once you get your nose in front in international cricket, anyone can beat anyone. India got in front and we weren’t able to get back into the game today.”

