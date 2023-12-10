Cricket

First Proteas vs India T20I abandoned without a ball bowled

10 December 2023 - 18:40
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The scoreboard at Kingsmead shows the first T20 International between the Proteas and India has been abandoned due to rain on Sunday.
The scoreboard at Kingsmead shows the first T20 International between the Proteas and India has been abandoned due to rain on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Rogan Ward

The rain had the final say in the first T20 International between the Proteas and India as play was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday. 

With the threat of rain lingering from when the teams arrived in Durban, it came as little surprise when the 3.30pm toss was delayed on Sunday. 

With the match scheduled to get under way at 4pm, the drizzle became steadier as the light faded, and by 4.40pm there was still no let-up as the game started losing overs, with more rain expected into the evening. 

As the clock ticked past 5pm there was still no change in overhead conditions and the T20 was called off shortly before 6pm. 

The three-match series now moves on to Gqeberha for the second instalment on Tuesday where more rain is forecast, before it heads to Johannesburg for the potential series decider at the Wanderers 48 hours later.

The teams will then play three ODIs between December 17 and 21 before the first of two Test matches get under way at SuperSport Park in Pretoria on December 26, with the second scheduled for Newlands in Cape Town on January 3. 

READ MORE

Proteas blackout on SABC

The SABC will not broadcast the Proteas’ high-profile cricket series against India that starts on Sunday after the public broadcaster reneged on its ...
Sport
2 days ago

Breetzke can stake a World Cup claim as Proteas ponder presence of big name stars

With all the attention about the Proteas T20 team centred around Faf du Plessis, Rilee Rossouw and ‘hybrid contracts,’ Matthew Breetzke has become a ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Ngidi ruled out of the three-match T20 series against India

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the three-match T20 series against India due to a left lateral ankle sprain and has been ...
Sport
2 days ago

Lawman erred in exonerating cricketer over his Israel stand

The CSA cannot accept Wim Trengove’s finding that the U-19 Proteas captain was entitled to say what he did about Israeli soldiers, writes Ziyad ...
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

Proteas rookies need to find their feet quickly says skipper Markram

India and South Africa head into Sunday’s opening T20 International at Kingsmead shorn of their big stars and seeking answers about personnel for ...
Sport
1 day ago

Hamza and Piedt give Conrad something to smile about

Zubayr Hamza, Neil Brand and the two Danes - Piedt and Paterson - were the leading lights for a South Africa A team whose performances against West ...
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'He is like a young brother,’ says Chiefs boss Motaung as they offer help to ... Soccer
  2. Hamza and Piedt give Conrad something to smile about Cricket
  3. Proteas rookies need to find their feet quickly says skipper Markram Cricket
  4. Some Caf concern for Sundowns as they draw at home against Pyramids Soccer
  5. ‘When it’s 15 wins we can talk’: Johnson stays grounded as Chiefs win again Soccer

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad