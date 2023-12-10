First Proteas vs India T20I abandoned without a ball bowled

The rain had the final say in the first T20 International between the Proteas and India as play was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday.

With the threat of rain lingering from when the teams arrived in Durban, it came as little surprise when the 3.30pm toss was delayed on Sunday.

With the match scheduled to get under way at 4pm, the drizzle became steadier as the light faded, and by 4.40pm there was still no let-up as the game started losing overs, with more rain expected into the evening.