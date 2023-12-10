First Proteas vs India T20I abandoned without a ball bowled
The rain had the final say in the first T20 International between the Proteas and India as play was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday.
With the threat of rain lingering from when the teams arrived in Durban, it came as little surprise when the 3.30pm toss was delayed on Sunday.
With the match scheduled to get under way at 4pm, the drizzle became steadier as the light faded, and by 4.40pm there was still no let-up as the game started losing overs, with more rain expected into the evening.
Rain plays spoilsport in the first T20I showdown between the Proteas and India in Durban ☔️🌧️— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 10, 2023
The next match is on Tuesday in Gqeberha 🏟#BePartOfIt #WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/9cMsVLfoCP
As the clock ticked past 5pm there was still no change in overhead conditions and the T20 was called off shortly before 6pm.
The three-match series now moves on to Gqeberha for the second instalment on Tuesday where more rain is forecast, before it heads to Johannesburg for the potential series decider at the Wanderers 48 hours later.
The teams will then play three ODIs between December 17 and 21 before the first of two Test matches get under way at SuperSport Park in Pretoria on December 26, with the second scheduled for Newlands in Cape Town on January 3.