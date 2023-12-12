Hendricks and Markram steer Proteas to T20 win against India

The Proteas put up a clinical display of batting to claim a five-wicket DLS method victory in the second T20 International against India at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday evening.

Reeza Hendricks hit 49 runs from 27 balls while skipper Aiden Markram added 30 from 17 balls as the Proteas finished with seven balls to spare and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series heading into the final encounter at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday (5pm).

Earlier, half-centuries by India captain Suryakumnar Yadav and Rinku Singh helped them to 180 for seven from 19.3 overs before rain brought a premature end to their innings.

Chasing a revised target of 152 for victory from 15 overs, the hosts' opening pair of Hendricks and Matthew Breetzke raced to 41 in the third over.

A miscommunication resulted in Breetzke being run out for 16 from just seven deliveries including a four and a six.

Skipper Markram then smashed two boundaries to take his side past 50 as he and Hendricks took South Africa to 67/1 at the end of the revised five-over power play.