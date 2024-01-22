Parnell took 1-19 from two overs, while Daryn Dupavillon and Eathan Bosch registered figures of 0-21 and 0-14 respectively from a combined 4.5 overs.
Sunrisers EC thrash Pretoria Capitals in Gqeberha
Image: Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics / SA20
A bowling masterclass from Ottniel Baartman and his fellow seamers saw the Sunrisers Eastern Cape claim a convincing nine-wicket win in their Betway SA20 clash against the Pretoria Capitals in Gqeberha on Monday.
With overhead conditions favouring the pace bowlers on a sporting pitch, Baartman looked a cut above the rest as he claimed four wickets for just 12 runs, helping to dismiss the visiting side for a tournament record low of 52 runs in front of a raucous St George’s Park crowd.
He was ably assisted by his seam bowling partners Dan Worrall, Marco Jansen and Patrick Kruger, who shared six wickets for 38 runs.
Chasing the modest total, the Sunrisers lost the services of Dawid Malan caught by Senuran Muthusamy for two.
Jordan Hermann and Tom Abell took the side to 45/1 after the power play, sharing an unbeaten 50 off 35 for the second wicket to see their side home with 13.1 overs to spare.
The win sees the men in Orange register their third win in as many matches, with the bonus point win moving them into second spot behind the high-flying Paarl Royals.
