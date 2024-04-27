The recent absence of Ottniel Baartman from the HollywoodBets Dolphins line-up, which will continue for Sunday’s T20 Challenge final at the Wanderers, has come as a blessing in disguise for the KwaZulu-Natal side.
Baartman, one of the best “death” bowlers in the country, was quietly called up by IPL franchise the Delhi Capitals, ostensibly as a non-playing squad member, two weeks ago.
While initially seen as a blow, given Baartman’s consistency, it has created room for Daryn Dupavillon and Eathan Bosch.
That duo delivered explosive performances, particularly in the final round-robin match of the competition, with Dupavillon claiming 5/20, the best return in this season’s tournament, against the Warriors at St George’s Park.
Bosch, who’s been spending a lot of time on Durban’s golf courses, took 2/18 in four overs to secure a win that ensured a home semifinal.
In Baartman's absence, Dupavillon and Bosch have thrived, helping Dolphins into T20 Challenge final
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Peter's precision propels Lions into T20 Challenge final
The Dolphins used that significant advantage on Thursday night to qualify for the final, beating the Warriors, who’d started the competition with eight wins in a row, by seven wickets.
Bosch and Dupavillon each picked up a wicket in the semi with Bosch conceding only 14 runs in his four overs.
The Dolphins have found excellent form in the past few weeks, with Thursday night’s triumph their sixth in a row.
Whereas the Warriors had been heavily reliant on Matthew Breetzke, the tournament’s leading scorer, for most of their runs, the Dolphins have shared the load, particularly after Bryce Parsons' injury picked up at the Wanderers earlier this month.
The veteran JJ Smuts has risen to the fore with Jason Smith while Khaya Zondo’s 49 was a crucial contribution in the run chase on Thursday night.
That trio are among six players who have scored more than 200 runs for the Dolphins in the T20 Challenge this season and their opponents in the final, the Lions, will be wary of the batting depth of the KZN side.
Though Baartman’s 12 wickets and his economy rate of 7.57 were crucial in keeping the Dolphins afloat before his departure, much like with the batting, responsibility has been shared by the group with skipper Prenalen Subrayen taking 16 wickets, Okuhle Cele doing the same, while Dupavillon and Bosch have weighed in significantly recently.
Perhaps the only disappointment has been Andile Phehlukwayo, who in a competition he should be dominating has produced modest returns with bat and ball — just 86 runs at a strike rate of 103 and only six wickets.
Those statistics won’t push the selectors’ needle in his direction for T20 World Cup consideration, even if he is a nationally contracted player.
The teams each won on home soil against the other during the round-robin phase, with Baartman dismissing Rassie van der Dussen and Mitchell van Buuren in the Dolphins' four wicket win in Durban six weeks ago.
A half-century by Ryan Rickelton saw the Lions easily win a rain-reduced affair at the Wanderers on April 5.
Sunday’s final starts at 2pm.
Tickets are available on ticketpros.co.za
