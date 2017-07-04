Baxter less than impressed

None of the fringe players given a chance to wear the national team jersey made any impression on new Bafana coach Stuart Baxter in the disappointing 1-0 loss to Tanzania at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Sunday.

The makeshift South African team, cobbled together to defend their Cosafa Castle Cup crown, flopped out in their opening game and now have to play in the losers' plate competition, starting with Botswana at the Moruleng Stadium today (kickoff 5pm).

Such was the poverty of the performance that Baxter said candidly afterwards: "No one really put their hand up. Maybe only [Riyadh] Norodien. I thought he did well.

"From our point of view it was a disappointing evening, but it was more about getting information. So, I'll have to satisfy myself with information rather than the result.