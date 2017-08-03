American 400m veteran LaShawn Merritt says he’s unfazed about going up against a rival as dominant as Wayde van Niekerk at the world championships in London in the coming days.

Merritt‚ the 2008 Olympic gold medalist and world champ in 2009 and 2013‚ spent the last Games and world championships watching the all-conquering South African phenom from behind.

He took the bronze at Rio 2016 and silver at Beijing 2015.

“When I came into this sport I faced people who were dominant‚” the 31-year-old told journalists at the warm-up track at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

“I had Jeremy Wariner‚ I had a run myself‚ Kirani James [the 2012 Olympic champion]‚ so it’s nothing new for me.

“The only thing you can do is continue to work hard‚ and continue to lay it out on the track every time you step out there.”