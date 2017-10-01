Rugby

The Springboks have improved‚ says Siya Kolisi

01 October 2017 - 12:13 By Craig Ray
Siya Kolisi of the Springboks during the Rugby Championship 2017 match between South Africa and Australia at Toyota Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

Springbok vice-captain Siya Kolisi believes that despite the 27-27 draw against Australia in Bloemfontein on Saturday‚ it was an improved performance‚ which will give the team confidence with the All Blacks looming.

South Africa and New Zealand meet at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town in the final round of the Rugby Championship this Saturday with the title already in the All Blacks’ hands for the fifth time in six years.

The All Blacks are undefeated after sending a second string team to Buenos Aires‚ which beat the Pumas 36-10 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Boks haven’t beaten the All Blacks since 2014 and in three matches against New Zealand under Allister Coetzee’s coaching they have lost by an aggregate score of 52-9.

That included a record 57-0 defeat in Albany two weeks ago.

“I definitely felt it [the draw with Australia] was an improved performance from two weeks ago‚” Kolisi said.

“Against the All Blacks‚ everything went against us from the bounce of the ball to not scoring points when we should have.

“They punished our mistakes‚ but this week we managed to put it behind us.

"We gave Australia the respect they deserved. They are also in a rebuilding phase just like us and we knew they would come hard at us.

“Next week will be a different challenge so we will prepare from Sunday and go all out for the last game in the Championship.

“We have improved and that’s what we’re want to do. You can’t ask the players to calm down and not try and play but we have to be more clinical in our execution.

“If we hung on the ball through more phases and made better decisions‚ it could have been different.”

The Bok coaching staff continues to see positives and to repeat the message that the players are putting in effort.

The mantra of ‘we are not results driven‚ but process driven‚’ is wearing thin. Surely elite sports is ultimately about results?

There is clearly no lack of effort or courage by Bok players.

It's the nature of a sport that demands physical courage.

Every rugby player from under-7 to Test level‚ displays courage and effort.

What the Boks lack is cutting edge‚ which they again demonstrated by through numerous mistakes against the Wallabies.

But coach Coetzee and the players felt it was an improvement on their thrashing against the All Blacks in round four. And obviously‚ in terms of the scoreline‚ it was.

“We desperately wanted the result today because it was a tough two weeks for us.” Kolisi said.

“We worked hard and despite the draw I will go through any tough times with this group because remain a close group.

“We worked so hard and didn't get the reward.

"We were too excited at times‚ perhaps forced a few passes and made some individual errors. But you can’t fault the guys for trying.”

 - TimesLIVE

