Rugby

Sports department sets up public viewing area for 2023 World Cup announcement

14 November 2017 - 15:35 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Fans of the Springboks during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Fans of the Springboks during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Members of the public will be able to watch the announcement of the winning candidate to host the 2023 World Cup in a public viewing area that is to be set up at Sammy Marks Square in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The announcement is expected to be made at 3pm (South African time) and the Department of Sport and Recreation has urged South Africans to come in large numbers wearing green to watch the live television broadcast at the viewing area that they've set up in the nation's capital.

A high-powered government delegation led by deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa‚ Sports Minister Thembelani "Thulas" Nxesi and SARU president Mark Alexander has travelled to London to attend the event.

South Africa’s bid was named as the “clear leader” and “unanimous” choice by the Rugby World Cup board two weeks ago with rivals France and Ireland rated second and third respectively.

The final decision now rests with the 26 World Rugby Council members who will collectively exercise 39 votes and SA needs a simple majority to secure the tournament.

