Stormers contribute to Mandela Day by helping to build low-cost homes

Dillyn Leyds is well known for his skills with a rugby ball as one of the most experienced backline players for the Stormers.

But on Wednesday he and his team could be seen passing bricks to each other in Mfuleni township outside Cape Town where they helped to build low-cost housing as their contribution to the legacy of Nelson Mandela.

Along with Cape Town City football club and the Cape Cobras provincial cricket team they helped to build five houses in Mfuleni as part of the Habitat for Humanity initiative‚ an NGO which builds social housing around the world and which is currently building 100 houses across South Africa.

“Habitat for humanity provides social housing‚ so building communities through housing and infrastructure‚” said Hulisani Takalani from Habitat for Humanity outside the building site of one of the houses where Cape Town City FC players were hard at work.

“We work with volunteers‚ usually corporate volunteers‚ but also sports people‚” he said.