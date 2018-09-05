Rugby

Boks go for late training ahead of Australia clash in Brisbane

05 September 2018 - 17:28 By Craig Ray
The Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick (R) watches on during the national rugby team's training session on September 5 2018 in Brisbane alongside head of athletic performance Aled Walters (L) ahead of South Africa's third Rugby Championship match against Australia on September 8 2018.
Image: SA Rugby/Twitter

The Springboks have used as much science as possible to be ready for Saturday's night time kick off against the Wallabies in Brisbane.

The Rugby Championship clash is the eighth meeting between the sides at the Suncorp Stadium with the Wallabies enjoying a 6-1 winning ratio over the previous seven encounters.

Jet lag and travel fatigue are obvious factors that the Boks have to overcome to be at the optimum for the clash.

A win would not only boost the Boks’ slim Championship hopes‚ but also eliminate Australia from any slender chance of winning the title after two losses against New Zealand already.

Siya Kolisi and his teammates have been training in high intensity sessions on Monday and Tuesday‚ with the Springbok coaches adjusting the team’s training and activity schedule in order to simulate preparations for the evening kick-off.

“The travelling went well and we arrived in Brisbane on Sunday. We had two sessions on Monday and the intensity was good‚” assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said.

“We still have a couple of days to make sure we’re completely ready for the clash because we know Australia are going to bounce back hard.

“The latest we will start a game back home is 7pm and this week kick-off is at 8pm [plus the nine hour time difference] so we have tried to get closer to that time in all our preparations.

“Back home we always play in the late afternoon while over the next two weeks we will be playing in the evening‚ which obviously means that on match days the boys will be active much later in the day.

“As part of our preparations for the evening kick-off‚ we have therefore moved our practice sessions and even some gym workouts to later slots in the day.

“For instance‚ our field sessions started at 16h00 on both days‚ while Aled (Walters‚ SA Rugby’s Head of Athletic Performance) also took the players for a gym workout at around 19h30 on Monday.”

Coach Rassie Erasmus is set to name his team on Thursday morning.

