The Lions’ message was one of ‘business as usual’ when asked about returning coaches Swys de Bruin and Joey Mongalo on Tuesday.

De Bruin had been absent for the last fortnight after he was given time off to deal with stress-related matters‚ while Mongalo’s rather more sinister indecent assault conviction and related code of conduct hearing precluded his involvement over the last few weeks.

Some of the senior players played down their absence.

“Sometimes a bit of a change is good but at the same time you are missing two quality coaches. Maybe it was a little disruptive but I think the guys that stepped in did a fantastic job‚” explained scrumhalf Ross Cronjé.

“Obviously coach Swys was in contact all the time and coach Joey was sending messages through‚ so in some way they were still there.”

Perhaps mirroring the way he plays‚ lock Marvin Orie was a little more direct.