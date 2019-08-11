No need for panic, says All Blacks coach Hansen

Sydney — The All Blacks have rarely been at their best in the southern hemisphere championship in World Cup years and coach Steve Hansen is not about to push the panic button despite his side shipping a record 47 points in a loss to Australia in Saturday.

The 47-29 loss means New Zealand’s decade-long reign at the top of the world rankings will come to an end if Wales beat England later on Sunday but Hansen was far more concerned about the poor decisions his players made in Perth.

Scott Barrett becoming only the fourth All Blacks player to be sent off in a test was the most obvious transgression but there was also a penalty given away by flanker Ardie Savea for a slap to the head of Australia skipper Michael Hooper.

“That’s dumb footy and we’ve got to be smarter than that,” Hansen told reporters in Perth.

“Our changing shed is very disappointed and that’s how it should be. We didn’t perform to the standard that we should do and Australia gave us a lesson in what to do when you have a side down by one man.

“I know the scoreboard is fairly massive,” he added. “47 points. Not often we get that many scored against us. But at 16-12 we are in the game at halftime and then Scotty gets sent off and it’s a different game.”

The World Cup seasons of 2011, 2015 and now 2019 are the only years when New Zealand have not won the Rugby Championship over the last decade with All Blacks coaches preferring to experiment and keep their eyes on the main prize.

Starting Savea at blindside flanker for the first time was one such experiment and it might not be persisted with after the hard-running Wellingtonian was penalised with regularity throughout the match.