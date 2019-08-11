Rugby

Rugby World Cup might be too early for SA

There is a heady air of optimism about the Springboks Rugby World Cup 2019 prospects after a strong Rugby Championship campaign, but is it overly optimistic considering the Boks' collective record in the past four years?



Since finishing third at RWC 2015, the Boks have won just 19 of 41 Tests with 19 defeats and three draws. Two years under Allister Coetzee yielded 11 wins in 25 Tests...