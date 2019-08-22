Orie and Brink start for Golden Lions

Following two consecutive Currie Cup defeats the Golden Lions cannot afford to leave Kimberley empty-handed when they clash with top of the table Griquas on Saturday.

Defeat‚ especially if it happens without a bonus point‚ could leave the third-placed Golden Lions vulnerable to the advances of the Sharks‚ who play the Blue Bulls in Pretoria; and Western Province‚ who are set to face the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Their misadventures at home against the Blue Bulls and the Sharks in recent weeks have the Lions on the back foot ahead of their match against the side that has lost just once this season.

The Lions boarded a bus headed for Kimberley on Thursday having made a few changes to their playing ranks.