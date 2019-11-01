England favourites? Boks may be 'too strong' in World Cup final

England are clearly the team smelling like roses ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against SA in Yokohama.

It is proving somewhat of a thorn in Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’s side that they are considered such firm favourites.

Not that he minds the underdogs’ tag, but Erasmus sees no clear favourite.

“It is 100% 50/50,” he said a little clumsily this week at the team’s Tokyo Bay Hotel.

Erasmus may have a point. Sure, England are the team of the moment after their dismantling of the All Blacks last week. The Boks, though, have steadily built themselves not just into a team of substance but one to be reckoned with this year.

They’ve lost just one of 11 matches this year and have become one of international rugby’s hard-to-beat outfits.

Under Eddie Jones, England have become a team of fast starters but they are up against administers of slow poison and pain. England may be fast out of the blocks but they face a team proofed for knockout, and indeed, finals rugby.

By fastidiously sticking to a six/two split on the bench the Boks have the forwards, in particular redoubtable tight forwards, to relentlessly come at the opposition.