Rugby

WATCH | Pubs, taverns and homes erupt after Boks win the World Cup

02 November 2019 - 15:02 By Jeff Wicks and Marc Strydom
There were scenes of elation at the KwaGqalane Tavern in Zwide, Port Elizabeth, where Bok captain Siya Kolisi watched South Africa win the 2007 final.File photo.
There were scenes of elation at the KwaGqalane Tavern in Zwide, Port Elizabeth, where Bok captain Siya Kolisi watched South Africa win the 2007 final.File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

Pubs, taverns, shebeens, homes and viewing areas around SA erupted at around 12.55pm on Saturday as the final whistle was blown to signal the end of the Rugby World Cup final in which the Springboks convincingly beat England 32-12 in Tokyo.

There were also scenes of elation at the KwaGqalane Tavern in Zwide, Port Elizabeth, where Bok captain Siya Kolisi watched South Africa win the 2007 final.

There had been a street party and big outdoor screen erected in front of the tavern.

Homeless people in Cape Town were invited to watch the game at The Hope Exchange in the CBD, hosted by the charity the Ladies of Love in Roeland Street, where celebrations were as excitable.

And there were other pubs and homes across the country where people of all ages celebrated the sporting glory.

MORE

Champions of the World! Boks beat England and conquer the planet

The Springboks are on top of the world again!
Sport
2 hours ago

LIVE | Springboks battle England in Rugby World Cup final

South Africa take on England the final of the Rugby World Cup in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday. Stay up to date with all the action on the field as it ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Street party, big screen at tavern where Kolisi watched 2007 World Cup

On the morning when Springbok captain Siya Kolisi readied to lead his team onto the field in Tokyo, a world away in the Eastern Cape township of ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. The final countdown! Bok coach Erasmus names the men to face England in epic ... Rugby
  2. Middendorp takes a swipe at Mosimane: I'll be in the stadium again‚ whether ... Soccer
  3. PSL charges Sirino and Sundowns for allegedly slapping Dean Furman Soccer
  4. LIVE | Springboks battle England in Rugby World Cup final Rugby
  5. Prince Charles on the Springboks: 'They’re bloody big buggers‚ aren’t they?' Rugby

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X