WATCH | Pubs, taverns and homes erupt after Boks win the World Cup

Pubs, taverns, shebeens, homes and viewing areas around SA erupted at around 12.55pm on Saturday as the final whistle was blown to signal the end of the Rugby World Cup final in which the Springboks convincingly beat England 32-12 in Tokyo.

There were also scenes of elation at the KwaGqalane Tavern in Zwide, Port Elizabeth, where Bok captain Siya Kolisi watched South Africa win the 2007 final.

There had been a street party and big outdoor screen erected in front of the tavern.