Rugby

Bryan Habana launches app that can build athletes’ digital profiles financially

04 June 2020 - 11:24 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Former Springbok flying winger Bryan Habana.
Former Springbok flying winger Bryan Habana.
Image: Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Former Springbok wing Bryan Habana says his newly-launched application called MatchKit.co will help athletes realise their digital footprints without infringing on the work of agents.

MatchKit.co helps athletes who aren’t able to streamline their online profiles into a single‚ consolidated unit.

The website builder allows athletes to showcase their profiles and sponsors‚ integrates social media platforms to streamline an athlete’s online presence and potential while also allowing for smoother online purchasing of services and goods that are related to athletes.

“The role of an agent is to try to find deals and try to commercialise a player’s opportunity.

All Blacks legend Dan Carter in shock Super Rugby comeback

Two-time All Blacks Rugby World Cup winner Dan Carter announced a shock Super Rugby comeback with the Blues on Thursday at the age of 38, saying he ...
Sport
2 hours ago

"For example‚ if I was Kit-Kat and I wanted Faf de Klerk‚ where do I go to get hold of his management?

"If he doesn’t have his agency details on his social network pages‚ where do I go to find those details?

“I don’t think it’ll replace agents‚ but for the athletes‚ it’ll help to empower them with a consolidated environment which can showcase their brand‚” Habana said.

“I’ve got different platforms where people can send through information‚ so I constantly know what is happening.

"Sometimes‚ athletes don’t understand how much it costs to register a domain name and maintain a website. Quality websites don’t come cheap.”

Australia presses ahead to host Rugby Championship in one hub

Australia are pressing ahead with plans to host this year’s Rugby Championship.
Sport
21 hours ago

Retroactive co-founder Mike Sharman said the platform is going to be very handy for athletes who may have lost out on the opportunity to market themselves this year because of the novel coronavirus.

The spread of the Covid-19 disease around the world has impacted hugely on sports with major tournaments being cancelled or postponed.

One of those are the 2020 Summer Olympics that were scheduled to take place in Tokyo from late July‚ but have been moved to next year.

“For many athletes‚ this should have been an Olympic year and for some athletes‚ they won’t make it to next year or their peak will have passed.

SA Rugby posts profit to ‘walk from the burning building intact’

While his organisation reported a profit at their annual general meeting on Wednesday‚ SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux conceded Covid-19 enforced ...
Sport
19 hours ago

"They’ll try to find some sort of stop-gap between now and Tokyo 2021‚” Sharman said.

“You also need to think of the young school athletes who’ve lost a platform to showcase talents because of Covid-19.

"If we’re able to make them think of themselves as personal brands‚ they can let people know they exist.”

MORE:

English Premiership rugby clubs given green light to return to training

Rugby chiefs in England on Tuesday gave provisional authorisation for Premiership and Championship clubs to return to non-contact training following ...
Sport
1 day ago

New Zealand Rugby hopeful of 2020 Tests against northern hemisphere teams

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is "optimistic" about hosting northern hemisphere teams in an international schedule later in 2020 as the country edges ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Rugby’s Tobie Titus finally hangs up his blazer and tie

Long-serving rugby administrator Tobie Titus has hung up his blazer and tie for the last time.
Sport
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA has just 'untransformed overnight', says former president Basson Cricket
  2. Gauteng officials make contact with Sundowns boss Motsepe's office to discuss ... Soccer
  3. Belgium-based ex-Pirates star Lyle Foster on Percy Tau: 'We don’t necessarily ... Soccer
  4. Food aid, gender violence & SA's future: Bryan Habana speaks Rugby
  5. Thabo Nodada explains why white footballers don't come through from youth level Soccer

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
X