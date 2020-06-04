Bryan Habana launches app that can build athletes’ digital profiles financially

Former Springbok wing Bryan Habana says his newly-launched application called MatchKit.co will help athletes realise their digital footprints without infringing on the work of agents.

MatchKit.co helps athletes who aren’t able to streamline their online profiles into a single‚ consolidated unit.

The website builder allows athletes to showcase their profiles and sponsors‚ integrates social media platforms to streamline an athlete’s online presence and potential while also allowing for smoother online purchasing of services and goods that are related to athletes.

“The role of an agent is to try to find deals and try to commercialise a player’s opportunity.