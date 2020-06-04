Bulls' Nonkontwana's heartbreaking tale: How his first game his dad watched was also the last

Rock-solid Bulls flanker Abongile Nonkontwana has told the heartbreaking story of how the first rugby game his father watched was also his last‚ as his dad died soon after.

The 25-year-old Eastern Cape-born recently returned to the Bulls after a stint with the Cheetahs in the Guinness PRO14 where he tested himself against European clubs in tough conditions.

“My father watched the very first rugby match I ever played. It was also the last rugby match he ever watched me play‚ because he died soon thereafter‚” said the bulky Bulls loose forward.

He added: “My father is the reason I fell in love with rugby.”

Nonkontwana said it was his goal to follow the footsteps of his late father who he regarded as his “hero”.

“I was completely lost after his death. He was my hero.