Just as Western Province lost a scrumming strongman‚ the Sharks gained one in the formidable shape of Thomas du Toit for Saturday's Currie Cup semifinal at Newlands.

Du Toit's inclusion is one of five changes to the side that beat Griquas at the start of the month. Coach Sean Everitt was able to select from a full squad‚ partly made possible by specific players observing Covid-19 protocols in the fortnight leading up to the clash.

While Du Toit's tank-like physique will help give the Sharks much-needed grunt in the middle of the park‚ the return of fellow Springbok S'bu Nkosi on the wing will give them a muscular and industrious presence on the periphery.

Nkosi replaces the equally energetic Werner Kok‚ Marius Louw takes over from Jeremy Ward at inside centre‚ while Sanele Nohamba is back at scrumhalf at the expense of Jaden Hendrikse.