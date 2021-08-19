Cornal Hendricks' future with the Springboks remains on ice

“I am sure in the background, having gone through a difficult series against the Lions, the focus was on those three games. But who knows, maybe in the next couple of weeks he continues to play well for the Bulls and to put his hand up,” added White.

When asked on the issue, Nienaber explained that it is difficult for the coaching staff to bring players into the bio-bubble because of the complicated Covid-19 testing requirements.

“Cornal is playing for the Bulls now,” said Nienaber. “Like I said in the beginning, the tough thing for us in getting a player in from the outside is that there are specific testing regimes like blood tests on specific days, polymerase chain reaction PCR tests and antigen tests.”

The Springboks take on Argentina in the second match of the Rugby Championship at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday before travelling to Australasia to play against Australia and New Zealand in the coming weeks.

“It’s a strict thing that we have to follow and you have Australian government rules of entering the country. That's why a lot of players, let me say a dozen or so, are on the fringe and if we do pick up injuries they are ones we will bring into the squad.

“But again on that, if you ask me what size of the squad I would prefer to take abroad, it will probably be in the region of 37. I think 37 is manageable and you remember that every player we add to our squad is a player that’s probably not going to get an opportunity if nobody gets injured.