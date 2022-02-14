Sharks coach Sean Everitt says Lukhanyo Am is the best centre in the world

“I am totally convinced,” was the unequivocal response from beaming Sharks coach Sean Everitt when asked if Springboks star Lukhanyo Am is the best centre in the world.

Over the past few years, Am has formed a storming partnership with Damian de Allende for the Boks to draw glowing comparisons to previous powerful Bok midfield pairings of De Wet Barry and Marius Joubert and Jean de Villiers and Jaque Fourie.

Am, who was named the man-of-the-match in the Sharks’ 29-22 United Rugby Championship (URC) win over the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday, capped a fine performance with a stunning solo try just before the break.

“We do have the best centre in the world,” Everitt said after the win over the Bulls that kept them in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages.

“The try he scored just before half time and the steal towards the end of the match are moments that take the wind out of your sail. When he plays at 13 he is probably one of the best players on the field, and when we play him at 12 he has been one of the on the field.

“If you go back to the days when he used to play wing for the Kings, he was probably the best on the field.”