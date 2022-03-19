Sharks aim to perfect their game against URC whipping boys Zebre
The Sharks are planning to use their United Rugby Championship (URC) bout against the competition’s whipping boys, Zebre, to perfect their performance and strengthen their knockout chances.
The Sean Everitt-coached Durban-based franchise will host Zebre of Italy at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday at 6.30pm.
The Italian side have lost all 10 of their URC matches this season, with their last defeat being a 55-7 loss against the Stormers in Cape Town on Sunday, March 13.
On the other hand, the Sharks have won their last three outings against the Bulls, Benetton of Italy and Welsh team the Scarlets to move into the top eight in the overall standings.
With the Sharks almost guaranteed a victory against Zebre on Saturday, it’s no surprise that Sharks mentor Everitt sees this fixture as an opportunity to fine-tune his side’s display on the field.
“For us it’s not about the points, it’s about the performance,” Everitt said ahead of the game.
“Although we got the (desired) results in the last three games and we got full-house points — I think we got 15 in the last three — our performances weren’t where we wanted them to be.
“So, the focus this week is on us, to try to rectify the performances so that we can stay in the top eight and be a threat in the quarterfinals.”
Though Zebre have managed just two points from their 10 matches this season and find themselves at the base of the URC log, Everitt still doesn’t believe they should take the opponents lightly.
“They (Zebre) are unpredictable, they do have a good maul and they've got a good attack from the two sides of the ruck. Our defence has to be really good against them and have a really good kicking game as well,” Everitt said.
“They like to kick the ball long which could give us opportunity, but here in Durban we have to be accurate on how we manage the game.
“We need an improvement on the accuracy in our kicking, which wasn’t there last week. We know that the individuals we have can do the job and can be accurate in that department, so it’s not a concern. We just need to do better this week and better going forward.”
Victory for the Durbanites will see them reclaiming control of the SA URC Shield from the Bulls, who ascended to the top after their emphatic 57-12 win over the Scarlets in Pretoria on Friday.
Sharks team: 15. Aphelele Fassi, 14. Werner Kok, 13. Ben Tapuai, 12. Marius Louw, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 10. Curwin Bosch, 9. Grant Williams, 8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7. Henco Venter, 6. Siya Kolisi, 5. Reniel Hugo, 4. Gerbrandt Grobler, 3. Thomas du Toit, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 1. Ntuthuko Mchunu .
Substitutes: 16. Kerron van Vuuren, 17. Khwezi Mona, 18. Khutha Mchunu, 19. Le Roux Roets, 20. Phepsi Buthelezi, 21. Jaden Hendrikse, 22. Boeta Chamberlain, 23. Jeremy Ward.
