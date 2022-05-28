'Let's not talk about the referee,' says Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse after Bulls defeat

The referee, Marius van der Westhuizen, and TMO didn’t agree on the foul, but the former went ahead and sent Mafura to the naughty chair.

“I don’t want to get into the refereeing, especially when you lose you will think about the referee, but the yellow card (of Mafura) I think it’s debatable,” Stonehouse said.

“There’s a lot of things which I thought went wrong today, but let’s not rather go into the referee because it’s not a good time for me.”

Stonehouse said though there were debatable decisions from the match officials, he felt his men could have done better to win the match or get a draw at least.

“You can go and look at the referee and all the mistakes he made, but also if you get a chance, you have to use it,” he said.

“That’s the difference with the Bulls and when they get on your final five-metre line, they score and that’s where we are lacking.

“I can’t say we don’t have the (experienced) guys that have been there for two or three years because we have them. When we coach we want them to understand what is going to happen after what they are doing,” Stonehouse said.