Stormers don't read much into Edinburgh stalemate

Stormers coach John Dobson did not hit the rewind button with much frequency when he pored over footage of his team's 20-all draw with Edinburgh earlier in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

That match took place on October 9 last year and Dobson is quick to remind that only nine players from his likely match 23 for this Saturday's quarterfinal against the same opposition in Cape Town featured in that clash.

Moreover, the Stormers, like their three compatriot SA sides, struggled abroad in the initial stages of the tournament. They all found their voice once they returned home as they surged up the points table.

The Stormers, in particular, have undergone a transformation as they, with increasing efficiency, blended the power and athleticism of their pack with the guile of a backline that seeks and explores space.

While Dobson is less likely to obsess about the stalemate in Edinburgh last year, he will much rather fix his gaze on their performances on tour in SA at the end of March and the start of April.

Edinburgh downed the Sharks 21-5 in torrential rain, but came up short 15-9 against the Lions at Ellis Park a week later. It is the latter result that Dobson finds more instructive.