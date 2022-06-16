Stransky explains why the star-studded Sharks flopped in URC

Former Springbok legend Joel Stransky believes the Sharks’ flyhalf conundrum should be top of the agenda during the Durban-based franchise preparation for the tough season ahead.

The Sharks, who have one of the best and most expensive squads, had a disappointing season in the United Rugby Championship (URC) where their journey ended in the quarterfinals after a nail-biting defeat to the Bulls.

Most people expected the men from the Zulu kingdom to do a bit better in the tournament based on their arsenal, but a number of factors have seen the Sean Everitt-coached side blowing hot and cold throughout the season.

One of those was the fluctuating confidence of Curwin Bosch, 24, who has been subjected to heavy criticism by both media and fans that his coach has found to be unfair at times.

Things are about to get tougher for the Sharks as they will now participate in the Heineken Cup.

Stransky acknowledges something has happened to Bosch’s confidence and he is no longer the player he was a few years ago.

The former player says the Sharks need to look for another pivot that might influence their game positively.