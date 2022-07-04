Junior Boks tweak side for Summer Series pool decider against France

The Junior Springbok side to face France in their vital Under-20 Six Nations Summer Series clash in Verona on Tuesday has undergone several changes, including some positional switches.

The SA U-20s won their previous two Pool A matches, against England and Ireland, and a win against France will see them top their group and set up a playoff match with the Pool B winner.

Props Lamla Nunu and Sebastian Lombard come back into the starting team for Tuesday’s pool decider, as does loose forward Ruan Venter.

Scrumhalf Neil le Roux is handed a start, while Nico Steyn, who started in the victories over England and Ireland, is set to make an impact off the bench.

The backline has undergone several tweaks with Suleiman Hartzenberg moving from wing to inside centre, replacing the injured Carlton Banies. With Hartzenberg partnering Ethan James in midfield, Imad Khan now slots into the vacant left-wing position.

Donovan Don shifts from right-wing to fullback, opening the way for Katlego Letebele, who came off the bench against Ireland, to earn his first start among the outside backs.