Junior Boks tweak side for Summer Series pool decider against France
The Junior Springbok side to face France in their vital Under-20 Six Nations Summer Series clash in Verona on Tuesday has undergone several changes, including some positional switches.
The SA U-20s won their previous two Pool A matches, against England and Ireland, and a win against France will see them top their group and set up a playoff match with the Pool B winner.
Props Lamla Nunu and Sebastian Lombard come back into the starting team for Tuesday’s pool decider, as does loose forward Ruan Venter.
Scrumhalf Neil le Roux is handed a start, while Nico Steyn, who started in the victories over England and Ireland, is set to make an impact off the bench.
The backline has undergone several tweaks with Suleiman Hartzenberg moving from wing to inside centre, replacing the injured Carlton Banies. With Hartzenberg partnering Ethan James in midfield, Imad Khan now slots into the vacant left-wing position.
Donovan Don shifts from right-wing to fullback, opening the way for Katlego Letebele, who came off the bench against Ireland, to earn his first start among the outside backs.
A strong second half saw the Junior Boks overcome England in the opening round, while the SA U-20s gave a powerful first-half display to put them out of reach against U20 Six Nations and Grand Slam winners Ireland.
Reinhardt Ludwig has been ever-present as lock in the previous two Junior Bok wins. The second-rower represented the Bulls in the inaugural United Rugby Championship, where they were edged in a thrilling final by the Stormers.
Ludwig, who has formed a good partnership with Connor Evans of Western Province in the Summer Series, knows the contest against France will be a tough one.
“You can't complain too much if you win two games, but the desire is there to always improve,” Ludwig said.
“We slipped up a bit in the second half [against Ireland], but that has made us hungry and we’ve put in some good prep work for the French game.”
The Junior Bok vice-captain described France as a quality side.
“They’ve won the U-20 Six Nations and U-20 World Championship in previous years and we are expecting a tough, physical match. They have a good, skilful side and are coached well, so they will pose a massive threat.”
Junior Springboks team vs France: 15-Donovan Don (Griffons); 14-Katlego Letebele (Bulls); 13-Ethan James (vice-captain, WP); 12-Suleiman Hartzenberg (WP);
11-Imad Khan (WP); 10-Sacha Mngomezulu (captain, WP); 9-Neil le Roux (Bulls);
8-Cameron Hanekom (Bulls); 7-Ruan Venter (Lions); 6-Paul de Villiers (WP);
5-Reinhardt Ludwig (vice-captain, Bulls); 4-Connor Evans (WP); 3-Sebastian Lombard (Bulls); 2-Tiaan Lange (Bulls); 1-Lamla Nunu (WP)
Replacements: 16-Lukhanyo Vokozela (WP); 17-Juann Else (Bulls); 18-Corne Weilbach (WP); 19-Merwe Olivier (Bulls); 20-Siya Ningiza (Sharks); 21-Nico Steyn (Lions);
22-Duran Koevort (WP); 23-Latica Nela (SA Rugby Sevens); 24-Sivu Mabece (Bulls);
25-Louw Nel (WP); 26-Gcino Mdletshe (Bulls)