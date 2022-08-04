All Blacks beef up on muscle with four changes for Test against Boks

It's time to move forward for All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

He watched his team take too many backward steps against Ireland and is hoping to slip out of reverse gear by making four changes for Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash against the Springboks in Mbombela.

Tighthead prop Angus Ta'avao and hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho are new members of the front row, while fit-again Scott Barrett will be deployed at lock in place of the injured Brodie Retallick.

While Barrett's inclusion will bring the All Blacks greater dexterity among their heavy operators, Retallick's grunt and unrelenting physical presence will be missed.