Lions show their teeth against Scarlets

The Lions secured back-to-back home victories and entrenched themselves in the top five of the United Rugby Championship (URC) with a 32-15 win over the Scarlets at Ellis Park.

On a sweltering day in the Big Smoke, the Lions were full of fire and brimstone. After seeing off the Dragons last Sunday – who are also from Wales – for their maiden home win of the season, the Lions made it a clean sweep of victories for the South African franchises this weekend, with the Sharks, Bulls and Stormers also doing the business.

The Scarlets, who came into the clash second-from-bottom in the URC and with one win from eight matches, hardly fired a shot in the first half and were undone by penalties conceded, coupled with a misfiring set piece and ineffective kicking game.

The Lions signalled their attacking intent early on and five minutes after flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse slotted the opening penalty Rabz Maxwane scored a scintillating try in the 11th minute. The winger left three defenders standing with an inside-outside step and a devastating turn of pace, having being set up by Marius Louw with a deft pass.