Lions show their teeth against Scarlets
The Lions secured back-to-back home victories and entrenched themselves in the top five of the United Rugby Championship (URC) with a 32-15 win over the Scarlets at Ellis Park.
On a sweltering day in the Big Smoke, the Lions were full of fire and brimstone. After seeing off the Dragons last Sunday – who are also from Wales – for their maiden home win of the season, the Lions made it a clean sweep of victories for the South African franchises this weekend, with the Sharks, Bulls and Stormers also doing the business.
The Scarlets, who came into the clash second-from-bottom in the URC and with one win from eight matches, hardly fired a shot in the first half and were undone by penalties conceded, coupled with a misfiring set piece and ineffective kicking game.
The Lions signalled their attacking intent early on and five minutes after flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse slotted the opening penalty Rabz Maxwane scored a scintillating try in the 11th minute. The winger left three defenders standing with an inside-outside step and a devastating turn of pace, having being set up by Marius Louw with a deft pass.
A notable returnee was former Springbok flank Jaco Kriel, who bolstered the Lions’ back-row. Kriel made his first URC appearance of the season after a long injury layoff and dovetailed well with Emmanuel Tshituka, who has emerged from brother Vincent’s shadow. Emmanuel scored the Lions’ second try off the back of a scrum.
The Scarlets replied with a try from Dan Davis, who broke off a well-set driving maul after sustained attack in the red zone but the home team took an 18-5 halftime lead.
Both teams started with 14 men in the second half after yellow cards for Sango Xamlashe and Sam Costellow. In a more cagey affair in the second 40, the Lions notched their third try courtesy of Kriel from a well-executed line-out move only for the Scarlets to hit back through winger Tom Rogers, who took advantage of an overlap.
In the last 10 minutes Hendrikse was yellow-carded for cynically slapping the ball away. However, the Lions kept their cool and delighted those fans who braved the scorching afternoon heat, with man of the match Tshituka registering a brace of tries. A last-minute five-pointer from Sam Lousi couldn’t take the gloss off a bonus-point win.
The Lions play the Dragons next on Saturday in their first EPCR Challenge Cup fixture.
Scorers
Lions – Tries: Rabz Maxwane, Emmanuel Tshituka (2), Jaco Kriel. Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (2), Zander du Plessis. Penalties: Hendrikse (2)
Scarlets – Tries: Dan Davies, Tom Rogers, Sam Lousi.