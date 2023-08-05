Rugby

Bok coach Nienaber has options galore

His team fluffed their lines before finding their voice against Argentina

05 August 2023 - 23:46
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Manie Libbok kicks a conversion during the Springboks' clash against Argentina at Jose Amalfitani Stadium on Saturday night.
Manie Libbok kicks a conversion during the Springboks' clash against Argentina at Jose Amalfitani Stadium on Saturday night.
Image: Juan Jose Gasparini (Gallo Images)

The Springboks fluffed their lines in their final audition for places in the Rugby World Cup in the first half against Argentina on Saturday night, but they found their voice in the second.

They ran out 24-13 victors in their RWC warm-up game in Buenos Aires, largely thanks to a second half performance in which they showed purpose and a lot more poise than was the case in the first half.

Damian Willemse, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie, Makazole Mapimpi, Marvin Orie and Deon Fourie helped turn things around when it looked a bit dire at the break when they were 10-3 down.

Willemse brought zip and zest from fullback, Libbok, though he missed three kicks, recovered well and was unflustered by what transpired in the first half.

Moodie and Mapimpi were solid in the air and they played like men with an appetite for baguettes and frog's legs.

Last Chance Saloon for Boks' stars against Argentina

The shrill of referee Nika Amashukeli's whistle to start the Springboks' clash against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday may as well make way for ...
Sport
1 day ago

Concern for Am

Speaking of legs, there will however be concern for Lukhanyo Am who went off after receiving a knock on the half-hour mark.

Overall though the Boks deserve kudos for the way they regrouped in the second half.

The first half however was one in which they lacked conviction.

They played with little authority, almost as if they knew the heavy hitters were back home. Sure they played with endeavour but they were afflicted by imprecision, perhaps a result of overeagerness on an occasion that demanded desire and decisiveness.

They were not sharp or ruthless enough when they were in the red zone. When they made inroads they were thwarted by stout Argentine defence when the try line came under immediate threat.

Argentina did not commit numbers to the breakdown which meant they always had a player to make the next tackle and to be fair to the hosts, they scrambled well before the break.

The Boks needed a spark and that might well have arrived in the team chat at the break.

LIAM DEL CARME | Bet on Le Roux to prove his naysayers wrong again

The veteran fullback may have his detractors but he is integral to many facets of the Springbok play book
Sport
2 days ago

Patience pays dividends

They exercised more patience on attack early in the second half and it almost immediately paid dividends. The visitors gradually marched the hosts back before whipping the ball out to the left with Willemse keeping the defenders honest before offloading to Mapimpi who ran in unchallenged.

Libbok's brilliantly weighted kick soon after took the ball clear from Argentina's widest defender but Moodie was on hand to pouch the ball and score.

The Bok substitutes helped maintain that momentum with Hershel Jantjies and Jean-Luc du Preez leading the way.

Libbok banged over this fourth penalty in the 71st minute to hand the Boks an 11-point lead and it paved the way for Pumas substitute hooker Agustin Creevy to enter the fray to become the home team's first centurion in Test rugby.

By then the hosts were on a slippery slope with errors and penalties undermining their efforts.

The Bok coach Jacques Nienaber however, will return home on Sunday with some tough decisions to make before settling on his RWC squad.

Scorers

Argentina (10) 13 — Try: Gonzalo Bertranou. Conversion: Emiliano Boffelli. Penalties: Boffelli (2).

SA (3) 24 — Tries: Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie. Conversion: Manie Libbok. Penalties: Libbok (4).

MORE:

Gary Gold joins the Bulls coaching team with Nomlomo, Tsimba, Tiedt

The Bulls have confirmed new additions to their technical team, roping in two former Sharks coaches before the new season.
Sport
1 day ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Antoine Dupont, master scrumhalf

Antoine Dupont, widely regarded as the world’s best scrumhalf owing to his masterful all-round game, will aim to lead his nation to World Cup glory ...
Sport
2 days ago

Franco Mostert backs Boks’ under-fire Bomb Squad

But warns the Boks need to improve their line-out
Sport
2 days ago

MARK KEOHANE | Boks brains trust must realise consistency is king

The chopping and changing ahead of the World Cup is not ideal and evident in the Boks’ performances
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Bok coach Nienaber has options galore Rugby
  2. Antonio van Wyk's strike help Stellenbosch down Orlando Pirates Soccer
  3. Australia to face England in Netball World Cup final on Sunday Sport
  4. Mabasa's second half goal earns Komphela's Swallows a point against Arrows Soccer
  5. Stunning England overpower New Zealand to secure spot in Netball World Cup final Sport

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem