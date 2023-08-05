Bok coach Nienaber has options galore

The Springboks fluffed their lines in their final audition for places in the Rugby World Cup in the first half against Argentina on Saturday night, but they found their voice in the second.

They ran out 24-13 victors in their RWC warm-up game in Buenos Aires, largely thanks to a second half performance in which they showed purpose and a lot more poise than was the case in the first half.

Damian Willemse, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie, Makazole Mapimpi, Marvin Orie and Deon Fourie helped turn things around when it looked a bit dire at the break when they were 10-3 down.

Willemse brought zip and zest from fullback, Libbok, though he missed three kicks, recovered well and was unflustered by what transpired in the first half.

Moodie and Mapimpi were solid in the air and they played like men with an appetite for baguettes and frog's legs.