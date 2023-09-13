England’s Curry banned for Japan, Chile RWC games

England flanker Tom Curry has been handed an effective two-game suspension and will miss the Rugby World Cup pool D matches against Japan and Chile after his red card inside three minutes against Argentina on Saturday.

Curry clashed heads with Argentina fullback Juan Cruz Mallia at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille as he attempted to make a tackle from an upright position and was initially given a yellow card by referee Mathieu Raynal, which was upgraded to red after a bunker review.

The 25-year-old attended an Independent Disciplinary Committee hearing in Paris on Tuesday and was handed a three-match ban, though he will be free to face Samoa on October 7 if he completes a coaching intervention programme — World Rugby's “tackle school” — which he says he plans to do.

A statement from World Rugby said: “The player accepted that foul play occurred and that the offence warranted a red card.