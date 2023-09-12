Wallabies wing Nawaqanitawase soars into the limelight at World Cup

Australia winger Mark Nawaqanitawase celebrated his 23rd birthday at a French primary school on Monday morning, the gaggle of children mobbing him a reflection of his growing profile after an outstanding World Cup opener.

Nawaqanitawase's name was on many lips after his eye-catching performance as the Wallabies beat Georgia on Saturday, even if the pronunciation of it (Na-wang-a-nee-ta-wa-say) is still a daunting prospect for many.

Pacy, hungry for work and with a prodigious boot that he illustrated with an early 50-22, Nawaqanitawase scored one of Australia's four tries in the comfortable 35-15 win at the Stade de France.

It is in the air that the tall outside back really catches the eye, however, offering a constant threat under the high ball that resembles that of former Wallaby Israel Folau.