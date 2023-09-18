Eddie Jones regrets nothing after young Wallabies fall to Fiji

Australia coach Eddie Jones said he had no regrets after his inexperienced Wallabies were beaten by Fiji for the first time in nearly seven decades at the World Cup on Sunday.

The loss, a sixth in seven Tests this year, leaves his team needing to beat Wales in their third pool C match next weekend to guarantee they do not exit the World Cup in the opening stage for the first time.

Veteran players like Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper were left out of the World Cup squad as Australia rolled the dice on youth and Jones said setbacks had to be expected.

“Look, we've gone with a young team,” he said. “I've got no regrets at all. We're building a team for the future, we're gonna go through some pain.

“We're doing our absolute best and I apologise. It's my fault. I take full responsibility for it.”