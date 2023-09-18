Rugby

Eddie Jones regrets nothing after young Wallabies fall to Fiji

18 September 2023 - 12:47 By Nick Mulvenney
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones during their Rugby World Cup pool C match against Fiji at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France on Sunday.
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones during their Rugby World Cup pool C match against Fiji at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France on Sunday.
Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Australia coach Eddie Jones said he had no regrets after his inexperienced Wallabies were beaten by Fiji for the first time in nearly seven decades at the World Cup on Sunday.

The loss, a sixth in seven Tests this year, leaves his team needing to beat Wales in their third pool C match next weekend to guarantee they do not exit the World Cup in the opening stage for the first time.

Veteran players like Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper were left out of the World Cup squad as Australia rolled the dice on youth and Jones said setbacks had to be expected.

“Look, we've gone with a young team,” he said. “I've got no regrets at all. We're building a team for the future, we're gonna go through some pain.

“We're doing our absolute best and I apologise. It's my fault. I take full responsibility for it.”

Jones said neither captain Will Skelton, who was a late withdrawal with a calf strain, and bullocking prop Taniela Tupou, who missed the match with a hamstring issue, would be available to face Wales.

“We can't blame the loss on Skelton not being there,” he said. “We've got to be good enough to be able to cope with that.”

Jones was magnanimous in defeat and praised the Pacific islanders for their performance.

“We just couldn't get one part of our game really going, if we were able to get our maul going, that could have changed the game.

“We didn't get any ascendancy in the scrum and we were beaten at the breakdown.”

Even the 18 penalties the Wallabies conceded did not perturb the sometimes irascible former Japan and England coach.

“When you're not on the front foot, it's quite easy to give away penalties,” he said. “So I'm not worried about our discipline, I'm worried about not getting on the front foot.”

Jones took off Carter Gordon to rejig his backline as Australia chased the game in the second half but backed the flyhalf to put a disappointing game behind him.

“Carter is a young 10 and he's going to have those days,” Jones said. “But he'll bounce back. He's a good young player.”

The Wallabies coach was even able to draw some positives out of the 22-15 loss, the first real upset of the World Cup.

“I was really pleased with the character the young team showed. When Fiji are on the front foot in a fairly hostile environment, it would have been easy for our team to go away but they didn't.

“So among the gloom, there's some really promising things there, particularly from the younger players.” 

Reuters

TIMESLIVE WORLD CUP PROFILES

Pools:

Pool A Pool B Pool C | Pool D

Star players:

Damian Penaud, France | Canan Moodie, South Africa | Selestino Ravutaumada, Fiji | Ardie Savea, New Zealand | Will Skelton, Australia Johnny Sexton, Ireland Antoine Dupont, France 

All the World Cup pools, fixtures and results here

READ MORE

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
2 weeks ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Fiji shock Australia to throw RWC pool C wide open

Fiji threw the outcome of Rugby World Cup pool C wide open with a 22-15 win over Australia on Sunday, in the first upset result of the tournament in ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Four-try England hail improved attack in Japan win

England will take any scrap of luck that comes their way as they improve their attacking play, captain Courtney Lawes said after the 34-12 ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Handré Pollard will have to earn his Bok starting place

Handré Pollard may be Paris-bound after playing half-an-hour for his club, but his journey to the Springbok starting team will have to be earned.
Sport
4 hours ago

Springboks call up key flyhalf Handré Pollard as injury replacement

The Springboks called up flyhalf Handré Pollard to their World Cup squad as an injury replacement, significantly strengthening their selection, after ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Boks romp over Romania in Bordeaux, but Koch injury a dampener

The Springboks romped home with a 76-0 win against Romania in their Rugby World Cup pool B match here on Sunday but it was developments before ...
Sport
21 hours ago

BLOW BY BLOW | Reinach, Mapimpi hat-tricks help Boks to big win

Catch all the action as it happens in the Springboks' second match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, against Romania in Bordeaux.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Beating Australia was good, but still plenty of work for Proteas: Walter Sport
  2. Kaizer Chiefs let skilful midfielder go Soccer
  3. All-rounder Jansen’s love for batting helps ease pressure in crucial position Cricket
  4. Less painting, more playing is artist Mothiba’s goal in big period for Bafana Sport
  5. Handré Pollard will have to earn his Bok starting place Rugby

Latest Videos

Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial